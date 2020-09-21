NEW CASTLE COUNTY, Del. (CBS) — Delaware State Police have announced the arrests of 28 individuals in connection to drug trafficking in what they’ve dubbed “Operation No Mas.” The multi-jurisdictional operation resulted in the seizure of more than 7,500 grams of fentanyl, 4,200 grams of cocaine and much more.
Police say investigators received information about the drug network involving the Renteria Criminal Organization in 2018. An investigation also tied the operation to violent crimes in the area, including a homicide in Wilmington.
In all, 28 people were arrested or indicted on 252 felony charges, and the following items were seized:
- Approximately 7,519.5 grams of Fentanyl (7.5 Kilos)
- Approximately 4,215.5 grams of Cocaine (4.2 Kilos)
- Approximately 1,114 grams of Crack Cocaine (1.1 Kilos)
- Approximately 537 grams of Heroin (.5 Kilos)
- Approximately 45.3 lbs. of Marijuana
- 14 Doses of LSD
- 288 Xanax Prescription Pills
- 20 Firearms
- Over $260,000 in suspected drug proceeds.
“This investigation exemplifies the shared public safety mission of Delaware law enforcement agencies in concert with our federal partners. While we can see the scope of illegal drugs and weapons seized, it is hard to measure the full gravity this criminal organization could have had in our communities. The team of committed investigators has made our state and region safer today,” Delaware State Police Superintendent Colonel Melissa Zebley said.
“Operation No Mas” included the work of Delaware State Police, New Castle County Police Department, Wilmington Police Department, Philadelphia Police Department, and the FBI.
