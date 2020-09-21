BETHLEHEM, Pa. (CBS) — The show must go on. Bethlehem will be hosting its 99th annual Halloween parade virtually after being forced to cancel the traditional parade due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The parade draws thousands of people each year and officials say it would not have been possible to ensure social distancing was being followed.
Bethlehem’s Halloween parade will be broadcast on BASDtv, RCN and Service Electric Cable TV networks on Sunday, Oct. 25 at 2 p.m.
The city teamed up with the Bethlehem Area School District to put together the virtual parade.
“We’d like to thank the Bethlehem Area School District for their generous offer of film production, and we hope that you will help us keep a Bethlehem tradition alive by submitting a video for our very first virtual parade!” said Mayor Bob Donchez in a statement.
