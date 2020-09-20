PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Eagles nation is awaiting the home opener Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams. The game kicks off at 1 p.m. but it will look a lot different at Lincoln Financial Field in South Philadelphia.

There will be no fans at the Linc Sunday and even worse for fans, they also cannot tailgate outside it either. Roads in the area have been closed to keep fans away.

This is a home opener unlike any we have seen in the past. There’s normally an increased police presence to maintain crowd control, but today they will be making sure no crowds exist.

There will be no fans today or for the foreseeable future for the Eagles.

The city is going to great lengths to make sure there are no tailgate parties in or around Lincoln Financial Field, including FDR Park.

The city has promised the Philadelphia Police Department increased resources today to patrol the South Philadelphia area.

Neighbors are being asked to pull their cars out of their garages and take up available parking spots to deter people from using them for tailgating.

There are a lot of road closures in place to keep people from tailgating.

The area of 7th Street to Broad Street and Packer Avenue to I-95 will be blocked to traffic. Pattison to Terminal Avenues are also included in the closure.

Click here to see additional closures.

They are expected to be in effect until 5 p.m. Sunday and during future Sundays when the Eagles play at home.