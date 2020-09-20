CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are investigating a double shooting that left one man dead in North Philadelphia. The shooting happened on 1000 block of West Venango Street just before 12:30 a.m. Sunday.

Police say a 30-year-old man was shot four times in the chest.

He was transported to an area hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

A 26-year-old was shot one time in the right leg, he was transported to an area hospital and placed in stable condition.

An investigation is ongoing.

