PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are investigating after an officer shot a dog that reportedly charged at him in Upper Roxborough. Investigators say the officer went to the 7800 block of Nixon Drive Saturday night after someone called in a fire that turned out to be a backyard fire pit.
The officer was speaking to the homeowner when police say the homeowner’s dog charged.
“ The officer fearing for his safety went backward drew his weapon fired two times and struck the dog in his paw. The 65-year-old homeowner suffered a graze wound to her thigh and a 15-year-old friend who was over the house suffered a graze wound to her head,” Philadelphia Police Sgt. Eric Gripp said.
The officer is in stable condition after injuring his knee while backing away from the dog.
Both the girl and the woman declined treatment.
The dog is the care of a veterinarian.
