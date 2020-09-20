NEW CASTLE COUNTY, Del. (CBS) — A search is underway for a suspect who fired shots at police officers during a foot pursuit in New Castle County on Saturday. Officials responded to the area of North Thistle Way in the community of Glasgow Pines Saturday morning after gunshots were reportedly heard in the area but did not recover anything.

They were called back to the area later in the afternoon to recover and document evidence that a homeowner found.

When officers arrived they attempted to contact a man who was identified as a potential suspect but it resulted in a foot pursuit. While officers were chasing the suspect he turned and fired a handgun at the officers and then they lost sight of the subject.

Investigators later identified the suspect as 22-year-old Khairon William Edwards.

An arrest warrant was issued overnight for one count felony attempted murder in the first degree, one count of felony possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and one count of felony reckless endangering first degree.

Officials attempted to locate Edwards at his residence Sunday morning but were unsuccessful.

“Today the members of the New Castle County Division of Police are blessed that we are not planning the funerals for two officers that were shot at last night while providing police services in Glasgow Pines,” stated Colonel Vaughn M. Bond, Jr. “The apprehension of this dangerous suspect is the number one priority for our agency, and we will aggressively pursue every lead until he is in custody. To the suspect, I strongly encourage you to immediately turn yourself in. If any of our community members have information on the suspect’s whereabouts, we ask that you notify the New Castle County Police.”

Edwards are described as a Black man, approximately 5-feet-tall, and 145 pounds.

He is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333. There is a $1,000 reward available for anyone who provides information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for violent crimes being investigated by this agency.