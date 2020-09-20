PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The large, sweeping high that made Saturday so nice will be back in control Sunday. It will be sunny and warm in the Philadelphia region this afternoon, even if the area ends up with another cooler than average day.

Highs for Sunday are likely to only reach the mid-60s, much like Saturday.

The breeze will once again be strong in areas close to the coast, so the Jersey Shore will not be the best place to be Sunday afternoon despite the sunny skies.

CBS3 Meteorologist Matt Peterson says residents shouldn’t expect much to change tonight into Monday.

We dropped all the way to 32° in Mt Pocono this morning, coldest AM low since June 1st. We also dipped to 47° in Philly, only 2° warmer the record low (45° 1979) for Sept 20 @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/vE28tkI7XS — Matt Peterson (@MPetersonWx) September 20, 2020

The region could once again see the potential for frost in the northern parts of the region, while the rest of the region will stay in the upper 40s.

Monday will look very similar to the weekend with highs in the 60s and plenty of sunshine.

By Tuesday the high will shift to the west or southwest, so while we remain sunny and dry for the first official day of fall, our temperatures should jump back into the lower 70s.

An even stronger southerly flow will develop starting Wednesday and persist through the end of the week.

This means temperatures starting Wednesday afternoon are likely to rise into above normal ranges.

Highs for the middle and end of the week are likely to reach the upper 70s to low 80s through Friday afternoon as we continue our unusual string of dry weather.

The forecast then becomes messy heading into the coming weekend.

A cold front will try to enter the region but we will also be watching the remnants of what is now Tropical Storm Beta in the Gulf of Mexico.

Peterson says we will have to see how these two systems interact in the coming days and refine the forecast as the week continues.