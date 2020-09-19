WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — Two people are dead after a head-on crash in Wilmington, Delaware Friday night. According to state police, the crash happened around 9:08 p.m. on Kirkwood Highway.
Police say a 52-year-old man driving a Chevrolet Blazer westbound on Kirkwood Highway crossed over the median near Route 41 and entered the eastbound lanes and into the path of a Jeep Renegade.
The Blazer struck the Jeep head-on.
The 52-year-old man and the 62-year-old woman who was driving the Jeep were both wearing seatbelts, according to police, and were taken to Christiana Hospital where they were pronounced dead.
Officials are not releasing the names of the victims until family members have been notified.
The eastbound lanes of Kirkwood Highway were closed for about four hours while crews investigated and cleared the scene.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
You must log in to post a comment.