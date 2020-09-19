DELAWARE COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was a lover of opera, and that led to a unique connection between her and a couple from Delaware County. Ginsburg officiated the wedding of Daryl and Jackie Freedman back in 2017.

Daryl Freedman is a professional opera singer and performed at the Washington National Opera at an event hosted by Ginsburg called “Justice at the Opera.”

That’s when the couple got the courage to ask if the Supreme Court justice would officiate their wedding.

“The worst thing that someone can say is no and she’s an icon and legend and I figure now’s our shot to see if she would grant us this honor and we asked,” Jackie Freedman said. “And then a few weeks later we were in the Supreme Court in her chambers and she was officially our wedding.”

“For us, as two women to be married by such an icon who was a pioneer for women’s rights and equality and a champion for the LGBTQ+ community, the significance, the historical significance, the personal significance, it was just unbelievable overwhelming and incredible,” Daryl Freedman said.

The couple also said that Ginsburg was very specific about the words she used when writing the couple’s ceremony. She said you can disagree, but the words you use are very important.

Ginsburg died Friday at the age of 87 of complications from metastatic pancreatic cancer.