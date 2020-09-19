STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (CBS) — Penn State’s 2020 football schedule was released Saturday, just three days after the Big Ten conference announced a reversal in its decision to cancel the season. This year, the Nittany Lions will be taking on only Big Ten opponents.
Penn State will kick off its eight-game schedule by visiting Indiana on Oct. 24 followed by a game on Halloween against Ohio State. Game times will be announced at a later date.
Penn State’s full list of games include:
Oct. 24 at Indiana
Oct. 31 vs. Ohio State
Nov. 7 vs. Maryland
Nov. 14 at Nebraska
Nov. 21 vs. Iowa
Nov. 28 at Michigan
Dec. 5 vs. Rutgers
Dec. 12 vs. Michigan State
The Big Ten championship game will be played on Dec. 19 in Indianapolis.
2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣0️⃣ S C H E D U L E#WeAre pic.twitter.com/SLD5IdktIr
— Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) September 19, 2020
All student-athletes, coaches, trainers and other individuals that are on the field for practices and games will have to undergo daily testing for COVID-19.
All test results must be completed and recorded prior to each practice or game.
Anyone who tests positive for the coronavirus through the point of contact testing must receive a polymerase chain reaction test to confirm the positive result.
The earliest a student-athlete can return to team activities after receiving a positive COVID-19 test is 21 days. Any student-athlete who tests positive for COVID-19 will also undergo comprehensive cardiac testing and receive clearance before returning to practices or games.
Penn State’s athletic director says fans will not be allowed in the stands.
You must log in to post a comment.