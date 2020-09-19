STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (CBS) — Penn State’s 2020 football schedule was released Saturday, just three days after the Big Ten conference announced a reversal in its decision to cancel the season. This year, the Nittany Lions will be taking on only Big Ten opponents.

Penn State will kick off its eight-game schedule by visiting Indiana on Oct. 24 followed by a game on Halloween against Ohio State. Game times will be announced at a later date.

Penn State’s full list of games include:

Oct. 24 at Indiana

Oct. 31 vs. Ohio State

Nov. 7 vs. Maryland

Nov. 14 at Nebraska

Nov. 21 vs. Iowa

Nov. 28 at Michigan

Dec. 5 vs. Rutgers

Dec. 12 vs. Michigan State

The Big Ten championship game will be played on Dec. 19 in Indianapolis.

2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣0️⃣ S C H E D U L E#WeAre pic.twitter.com/SLD5IdktIr — Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) September 19, 2020

All student-athletes, coaches, trainers and other individuals that are on the field for practices and games will have to undergo daily testing for COVID-19.

All test results must be completed and recorded prior to each practice or game.

Anyone who tests positive for the coronavirus through the point of contact testing must receive a polymerase chain reaction test to confirm the positive result.

The earliest a student-athlete can return to team activities after receiving a positive COVID-19 test is 21 days. Any student-athlete who tests positive for COVID-19 will also undergo comprehensive cardiac testing and receive clearance before returning to practices or games.

Penn State’s athletic director says fans will not be allowed in the stands.