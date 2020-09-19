PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Fighting hunger and cancer by climbing stairs. Eyewitness News was at the Philadelphia Museum of Art steps Saturday for the Legacy of Hope Fundraiser.
The local nonprofit is raising money with a 24-hour stair climb.
The group started at 9 a.m. Saturday and won’t stop until 9 a.m. Sunday.
Organizers say they hope this can raise awareness of the food insecurity people fighting cancer also face.
“[There are] cancer patients across the city every day that are going hungry, their families are going hungry, they’re facing eviction,” Legacy of Hope President Michael Rowe said. “They can’t afford transportation to get to the doctor’s office and we’re working with them to change that.”
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the event is scaled down.
They only have 25 people climbing the stairs but hope to still raise the same amount of money or more than years past.
