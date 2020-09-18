Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 21-year-old man was critically wounded after being shot three times in Philadelphia’s Grays Ferry neighborhood, police said Friday night. It happened just before 5:30 p.m. on the 1100 block of South 25th Street.
Police said the victim was shot once in the buttocks and twice to his left arm while sitting in a red Pontiac.
The victim was rushed to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and placed in critical condition, authorities said.
So far, no arrests have been made.
