PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The surge in gun violence in Philadelphia was the topic of a Zoom call Friday between several local lawmakers, as well as the executive director of a nonprofit group working to end gun violence.
“According to police statistics, 104 were shot in May, 201 were shot in June, 215 in July and 275 in August. Gun violence has helped fuel this city’s skyrocketing homicide tally,” Rep. Madeleine Dean said. “Making it all but certain that Philadelphia this year will record as many as 400 murders for the first time since 2006.”
The Zoom meeting comes on the heels of a shooting Wednesday night in Philadelphia that left two dead and three injured.
It happened on the basketball court at Roberto Clemente Park in Spring Garden.
