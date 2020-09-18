Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A regional task force says it is focusing on creating opportunities for displaced workers as the economy moves on the road to recovery. Mayor Jim Kenney addressed the progress of the Philadelphia Regional Recharge and Recovery Task Force on Friday.
“We could quicken the pace of recovery if and we will work together. Recovery and reach aspiration goals we have to focus on effort,” Kenney said.
The task force said it will press for continued federal funding for loans and grants available to small and mid-sized businesses.
Around 735,000 people lost their jobs in the Philadelphia region since the pandemic struck.
You must log in to post a comment.