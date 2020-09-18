Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A city judge granted an emergency motion filed on behalf of Friends of Marconi Plaza as a court fight over a Christopher Columbus statue continues. The judge’s motion prohibits the City of Philadelphia from removing the statue of Columbus at Marconi Plaza while the group continues to pursue legal action.
Last month, the city’s Art Commission voted 8 to 1 in favor of removing the statue and placing it into storage.
The city said it has not yet attempted to move the statue because it needs time to plan.
Friends of Marconi Plaza is appealing any removal to the Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court.
