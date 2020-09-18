CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philabundance is announcing a big donation to help fight hunger in the Philadelphia region. Volunteers from the grocery store chain Giant and the personal care company Unilever took part in a distribution of food and essentials Friday at Upper Room Missionary Baptist Church in West Oak Lane.

(credit: CBS3)

Giant and Unilever are also teaming up to donate $150,000 to Philabundance and its network hunger agencies.

Company representatives say they are trying to address some of the enormous needs brought on by the pandemic.

