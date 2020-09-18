Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philabundance is announcing a big donation to help fight hunger in the Philadelphia region. Volunteers from the grocery store chain Giant and the personal care company Unilever took part in a distribution of food and essentials Friday at Upper Room Missionary Baptist Church in West Oak Lane.
Giant and Unilever are also teaming up to donate $150,000 to Philabundance and its network hunger agencies.
Company representatives say they are trying to address some of the enormous needs brought on by the pandemic.
You must log in to post a comment.