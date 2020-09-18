DOVER, Del. (CBS) — Delaware’s State Board of Education has given the green light to a plan allowing high school sports to happen in the fall. The board met Thursday night and approved the plan presented by Delaware’s Interscholastic Athletic Association.

The DIAA had initially decided to delay fall sports due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, but last week voted to begin play.

The decision on whether or not schools will offer sports will be left up to local school leaders and school districts.

With the 4-3 vote in favor of the DIAA’s amended fall sports schedule, high schools in the state can begin fall season sports on Sept. 28 if they opt-in.

DIAA Fall Sports Season to Begin on 9/28 . . . https://t.co/it4eM9Qry7 pic.twitter.com/cSk56P9L1J — DIAA (@DIAA_Delaware) September 18, 2020

Under the plan, fall sports will have a three-week preseason and football will have a 25-day preseason.

Cross country will be permitted to have up to 12 dates of competition. Volleyball, field hockey and boys soccer will be permitted to have up to 12 contests and football will have a seven-game schedule.

As part of the plan, winter sports preseason will begin on Nov. 30 and spring sports will begin on March 1.

The DIAA also says that all individuals, including student-athletes, coaches, administrators, officials, and spectators will wear face coverings as required by the State’s emergency order.

All athletes and coaches will also be screened for COVID-19 symptoms before being allowed to participate.

Also prior to any practices, scrimmages or competitions indoors, schools must provide documentation of receiving approval from the Delaware Division of Public Health to host the indoor sport to the DIAA office.