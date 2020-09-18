CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — Eyewitness News has learned that all Camden County Police patrols are being asked to work in teams with a partner to enhance safety while the manhunt for the suspects who shot into two officers’ homes continues. The suspects were caught on camera opening fire on the home that the two officers share with their newborn baby.
That shooting happened just before midnight Tuesday on the 2900 block of Clinton Street in East Camden.
Surveillance cameras captured two people in a 1998 Honda Odyssey firing multiple rounds into the home.
The two officers and their baby were not injured in the incident and the officers remain on family and medical leave. They have worked for the department for four years and two years, respectively.
The suspect vehicle was located but the suspects remain on the loose. Police believe at least two people were involved in this drive-by shooting.
Anyone with information about the incident is being urged to contact police at 856-757-7420. A $20,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest and conviction of the suspects.
CBS3’s Matt Petrillo is with officials as the manhunt continues. He will also be speaking with county officials about how they are holding up after this attack. More beginning at 4 p.m. on CBS3.
