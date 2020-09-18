Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 34-year-old man is dead after a crash Friday morning in Philadelphia’s Tacony neighborhood. According to police, this happened around 11:30 a.m. along the 4500 block of Knorr Street.
Officials say the 34-year-old was driving a Toyota on Knorr Street when he lost control of the car and struck a parked vehicle. The man was partially ejected from the vehicle, according to officials.
He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.
The victim’s identity has not been released at this time.
