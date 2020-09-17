CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There may not be any real fans in the stands at Citizens Bank Park but the Phillie Phanatic is still finding a way to troll visiting teams. The Phanatic was caught social distancing with a cardboard cut out of a New York Mets fan during the Phillies 5-4 loss to the Mets Wednesday night.

As sportscasters joked about how the Phanatic doesn’t usually get along with Mets fans, the Phanatic stood up and dumped a bucket of popcorn on the cardboard cutout.

After dumping the popcorn, the Phanatic sat right back in his seat like nothing happened — typical Phanatic style.

The Phillies host the Mets again Thursday at Citizen Bank Park.

