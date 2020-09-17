CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg will receive the 2020 Liberty Medal from the National Constitution Center on Thursday evening. Instead of an in-person ceremony, the center invited the justice’s favorite opera singers and friends to offer tribute in words and music.

The Liberty Medal celebration will be streamed live at 6:30 p.m. on the Constitution Center website.

This all falls on Constitution Day, America’s founding fathers signed the constitution on Sept. 17, 1787.

The National Constitution Center marked the day with a flag-raising ceremony on Independence Mall.

The museum offered free admission during its limited hours.

It also offered free programs online, including a virtual town hall with Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch.

 

