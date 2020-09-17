PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — Democratic vice presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris is expected to campaign in Philadelphia Thursday afternoon. Harris is expected to attend the Sister to Sister: Mobilizing in Action conversation hosted by She Can Win, a group dedicated to empowering women.

She will also join in a community conversation with local Latino leaders.

Harris’ visit in Philadelphia comes just two days after President Donald Trump was at the National Constitution Center for a town hall event with undecided voters.

Meanwhile, scientists are working around the clock to get a COVID-19 vaccine approved and on the market.

Both the Democratic presidential candidate, Joe Biden, and Harris say they wouldn’t trust Trump when it comes to a vaccine.

For his part, Biden has said he would take a vaccine “tomorrow” if it were available but that he would want to “see what the scientists said” first.

Harris has said she wouldn’t trust Trump to be honest about the safety of any potential vaccine and worries that experts and scientists would be “muzzled” by the president because he’s so eager to get a vaccine approved by his stated goal of Election Day.

The Trump campaign has accused Biden and Harris of sowing doubt about a potential vaccine by expressing concerns that the approval process could be tainted by politics. On Wednesday, Trump said Biden has “started talking negatively” because “they know we have it or we will soon have it, and the answer to that is very soon.”

Biden responded during his Delaware event to the question of whether his comments could undermine trust in scientists.

“No,” Biden said, because Americans “know (Trump) doesn’t have any respect for scientists.”

He added that the vaccine approval process should be “totally transparent” and evaluated by a “board of scientists” that could give the public an unbiased opinion.

Biden also discussed a vaccine distribution proposal crafted by public health experts and shared with him during his briefing Wednesday.

According to the proposal, first responders and those “at the greatest risk” — including those in nursing homes and people with serious preexisting conditions — would get the vaccine first and not necessarily people in minority communities, which have been disproportionately hit by the impacts of the virus.

Biden said that “children, ironically, might be the last people to get the vaccine” because it would take time to safely test the vaccine on them.

“It has to be done fairly and well,” he said of the vaccine distribution. “It can’t be based on your tax returns, figuratively speaking; it’s got to be based on who is most vulnerable.”

Biden also talked about his proposal to instate a national mask mandate, which he says could save tens of thousands of lives. When Biden first proposed it, Trump decried the idea of bringing “the full weight of the federal government on law-abiding Americans” to enforce mask-wearing.

During his event Wednesday, Biden acknowledged that he wasn’t sure if he had the legal authority to sign an executive order imposing a federally mandated nationwide mask mandate, but said he had sought legal advice on the issue.

“Our legal team thinks I can do that, based upon the degree to which there’s a crisis in those states and how bad things are for the country, and if we don’t do it what happens,” Biden said. He added that, regardless, he would invite governors to the White House and “make the case” to them on the importance of issuing a mask mandate at the state level.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.