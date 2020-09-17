Comments
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — A set of quadruplets is finally home in Gloucester County after three months in the neonatal intensive care unit. This is what Caitlin, Elliott, Addison and Emilia Stepenosky looked like when they were born in June.
And on Wednesday, they were able to head home with mom and dad as a family of six.
The babies were born in Phoenix, Arizona because their mom was seeing a specialist there and they had to wait two months until they were strong enough to fly home.
Then they spent another month at the NICU at AI duPont Hospital for Children in Wilmington, Delaware before they finally were allowed to go home.
