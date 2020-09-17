Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia City Council is slated to vote on a police reform bill on Thursday. The bill would require public input and a hearing before the City of Philadelphia approves a new police contract.
Councilmember Katherine Gilmore Richardson introduced the bill and tells Eyewitness News she hopes it will create a more diverse and equitable police force.
Gilmore Richardson says she hopes this bill will bring “transparency and accountability to the process and allow our citizens to have a voice in how we spend over $700 million of our city’s budget.”
CBS3 has reached out to the Fraternal Order of Police for comment regarding the bill, but have yet to hear back.
Gilmore Richardson says she has been in contact with the FOP and they are in opposition of the legislation.
“They are in opposition of this legislation, but it is important to note that we must respond to the calls for reform and change in this moment,” Gilmore Richardson said. “The time for change is now and we must bring transparency and accountability to this process.”
