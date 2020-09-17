Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 36-year-old man was shot and killed in a triple shooting in Philadelphia’s Nicetown neighborhood, police said Thursday night. It happened around 8:15 p.m. on the 1600 block of West Bristol Street.
Police said the man was shot once in the back and rushed to the hospital, where he later died.
Another 36-year-old man was rushed to the hospital and placed in critical condition after being shot once in the chest and once in the back, authorities said.
A third 36-year-old man was stabilized at the hospital after he was shot once in the leg, according to police.
No arrests have been made as the investigation remains ongoing.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
