PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – It’s Constitution Day and the National Constitution Center is celebrating with free admission on Thursday. The center is also offering free programs online.
The interactive programs include a conversation with Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch and information on the role of the judicial branch.
America’s founding fathers signed the constitution on September 17, 1787.
The Constitution Center is open from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.
You will need to get timed tickets in advance. For more info, click here.
