MEDFORD, N.J. (CBS) — Officials at Lenape High School in Burlington County say the school will be closed on Friday. This comes after a second confirmed case of the coronavirus.
A decision on when to reopen the school will be made after the county health department investigates the two positive COVID-19 cases.
“The situation at Lenape is a reminder that we each need to do our part so schools can remain open for in-person instruction. It is a daily expectation that parents/guardians remain vigilant for signs of illness in their students and keep them home when they are sick,” Lenape Regional High School District Superintendent Carol Birnbohm wrote. “Although we are not collecting this form, please use the COVID-19 Daily Screening for Students/Staff to monitor your students. As always, if you suspect you were exposed to a confirmed case, you should self-quarantine for 14 days.
You must log in to post a comment.