PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An investigation is underway after Philadelphia police say a man was shot and killed in the city’s Frankford neighborhood. Officials say this happened around 5:30 p.m. Thursday along the 2000 block of Scattergood Street.
According to police, the victim was shot once in the left side of the chest.
He was rushed to Temple University Hospital where he was pronounced dead just before 6 p.m.
So far, no arrests have been made.
