WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — Delaware State Police are asking for help identifying three men who threw raw eggs at children and adults at a Republican political rally in Wilmington. The incident happened on Sept. 13, around 1 p.m. at the Crossroads Restaurant on Kirkwood Highway.
Police say three children — ages 10, 7, and 5 — and three adults — ages 41, 44, and 70 — were struck by raw eggs while attending the rally.
Police say the victims were standing by a wall when the three suspects threw eggs from a passing vehicle.
Police describe the suspects as men approximately 20 to 25 years old. They were in a gold or white SUV.
Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to contact Trooper Batschelet of Troop 6 by calling (302) 633-5000.
