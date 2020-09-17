CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — Camden County police are asking for the public’s help locating the suspects accused of targeting two officers in an attack at their home earlier this week. The alleged incident happened on Tuesday around 11:45 p.m. on the 2900 block of Clinton Street in Camden.

Authorities said the officers’ house was struck by six bullets while they and their 10-day-old baby were home. Seven shell casings were found outside with two penetrating the front door, police said.

Camden Police Chief Joseph Wysocki said the two officers and their baby were not injured in the incident and the officers remain on family and medical leave.

The officers have worked for the department for four years and two years, respectively.

HAPPENING NOW: Camden County Police are asking for your help in capturing the person/s responsible for shooting up the home of 2 police officers, with their newborn inside. I’ll have the latest on the investigation on @CBSPhilly at 6. pic.twitter.com/JEnl5SzEzU — Kimberly Davis CBS3 (@KimberlyDavisTV) September 17, 2020

Police don’t believe this was coincidental.

“I don’t know what the motive is at this time, but I do know that this is a targeted attack against this residence where the officers reside,” Wysocki said. “It’s very common knowledge that these officers live there.”

“I want to share a very clear message to the scumbag thugs behind this senseless act. We’re coming to get you and you will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” Camden County Freeholder Director Louis Cappelli said.

According to investigators, the suspects were driving a 1998 dark-colored Honda Odyssey that had a temporary paper tag. That vehicle has since been located and seized by authorities, but the suspects remain on the run.

Federal investigators are now involved in the investigation, including the DEA and the FBI.

Anyone with information about the incident is being urged to contact police at 856-757-7420.

CBS3’s Kimberly Davis contributed to this report.