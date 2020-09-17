At Least 1 Injured After Flames Erupt At Maple Shade Condo Complex

MAPLE SHADE, N.J. (CBS) – At least one person was injured after a two-alarm fire ripped through a condo complex in Burlington County. It happened just before 4 a.m. Thursday at the Valley Glen Condos on the 400 block of North Stiles Avenue in Maple Shade.

When fire crews arrived they found thick smoke and fire. The condo building was fully engulfed in flames. They had to act quickly and strike a second alarm.

BREAKING: Firefighters continue to battle flames at this two-alarm condo complex fire in Maple Shade. These are the Valley Glen Condos on North Stiles Avenue. Live updates on @CBSPhilly. pic.twitter.com/GJtm1FttZB — Jan Carabeo (@JanCarabeoCBS3) September 17, 2020

Breaking: A two alarm fire in Maple Shade New Jersey leaves behind almost total destruction to a condominium complex @JanCarabeoCBS3 has the latest on @CBSPhilly @jimdonovancbs3 @BurrellTV pic.twitter.com/wCkYri00uL — Fletcher Rumbaugh (@FletcherRumbau1) September 17, 2020

A woman who lives in an upstairs corner unit with her very young child tells Eyewitness News she was up when she heard a loud knock at her door and peeked outside and saw smoke. That’s when she grabbed her baby, grabbed her purse, ran outside and called 911. She was one of the first people outside and saw the building go up in flames.

Happening Now: This massive fire in Maple Shade is now under control but the damage is just beginning to be assessed. @CBSPhilly has the latest with @JanCarabeoCBS3 live from the scene. pic.twitter.com/4ZitRmYdx8 — Fletcher Rumbaugh (@FletcherRumbau1) September 17, 2020

Another resident describes how she woke up to the flames.

“I woke up at about 3 o’clock in the morning. My cats were jumping on me and I’m thinking ‘why are you up, you know, it’s not time to eat yet.’ I went to the bathroom, I came out and I looked out my window and I could see an orange glow and I was like oh my God and I screamed. I said to my husband, ‘everything’s on fire outside,’ I said, ‘get up, get up, get up!,'” Sherry Toro tells Eyewitness News. “I was devastated because I know some of the neighbors across the way and I’m so sad for them right now that they lost everything.”

One person was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition. No word on why they were taken to the hospital for treatment.

It appears everyone else made it out safely.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

