Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Holocaust survivor from Philadelphia will get to celebrate Rosh Hashanah with his family this week after beating COVID-19. Eighty-year-old Avram Woidislawsky is back home after spending 81 days on a ventilator at the hospital of the University of Pennsylvania.
Doctors even put him in a medically induced coma for almost 60 days.
Woidislawsky credits his survival to his active lifestyle before the pandemic.
Now that he has recovered, Woidislawsky encourages other seniors to keep moving and exercising.
You must log in to post a comment.