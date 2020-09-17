Comments
DARBY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Darby Township Police say three people taken into custody Wednesday afternoon in connection to a reported abduction attempt have been released.
The men, who we are not identifying, walked out of the Darby Township Police Department late Wednesday afternoon.
Police wouldn’t comment, only to say no charges have been filed.
Police say an 8-year-old on Tuesday reported two men in a white van attempted to abduct her, alleging they said, “let’s grab her.”
