PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A month after a 4-year-old boy was critically injured in a hit-and-run in Tacony after getting ice cream from an ice cream truck, Philadelphia police are still looking for the driver.

Christopher Currid is now able to smile for his family, but he’s still using a feeding tube and a wheelchair, unable to move his limbs.

“He’s alert, he’s happy, he recognizes our faces and stuff so that’s, there’s a hope,” said Carolyn Zirkelbach, Christopher’s mother.

Christopher suffered severe brain injuries and has a long road ahead as he recovers at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia’s Seashore House, when he should be enjoying preschool.

“He just couldn’t wait for school, and he was supposed to start,” Zirkelbach said. “I have his school bag, his little Pokémon school bag, lunch box and he may not start school at all.”

Meanwhile, Philadelphia police are still looking for the driver of a silver Honda Accord with tinted windows that was captured on surveillance video blowing through stop signs before and after hitting Christopher on the 6600 block of Keystone Street around 9:10 p.m. on Aug. 6.

Capt. Mark Overwise discussed Christopher’s case last Wednesday at a news conference for yet another unsolved hit-and-run this summer.

“There’s less people on the road, people feel more comfortable driving faster, and people feel more comfortable taking risks,” said Overwise, who commands the Accident Investigation District. “It seems like it’s a little bit of a free for all out there, so we need to hold drivers accountable for their behaviors.”

At her son’s bedside every day, Zirkelbach says she won’t rest until the person who almost killed her youngest son is arrested and convicted.

“We’re just not going to forget about this,” she said. “We are going to make sure that justice gets served no matter how long it takes.”

The reward money for information leading to the driver now stands at $6,500 thanks to donations from the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 5 and family and friends. The family is hoping to raise more money to encourage people to come forward.

Anyone with information can call the Philadelphia Police tipline at 215.686.TIPS (8477) or text a tip to PPD TIP or 773847 or the Accident Investigation District at 215-685-3180/3181.