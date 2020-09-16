BRIDGETON, N.J. (CBS) – Sept. 16 marks one year since Dulce Maria Alavez disappeared from a South Jersey park. The 5-year-old was last seen at the Bridgeton City Park. A vigil is scheduled Wednesday night at the park.

Community members gathered there over the weekend to mark the somber anniversary.

Since her disappearance, there have been few leads, but authorities have vowed to crack this tragic mystery.

Her mother, Noema Alavez Perez, told police she was in a car nearby with an 8-year-old relative, while Dulce and her 3-year-old brother played on the playground. When Perez went to check on the children, Dulce was nowhere to be found.

“Dulce, we are still here for you if you’re watching, if one day you see this, you see that there’s still people out here that’s fighting for you,” said Jackie Rodriguez, who acted as a spokesperson for the family in the past and planned the community gathering.

Love this shot my coworker Ed Specht captured at the candlelight vigil for Dulce Maria Alavez this afternoon @ Bridgeton City Park. Sept. 16 marks 1 year since the then 5y/o vanished without a trace There is a $75,000 reward for info leading to Dulce. Text “Bridgeton” to “TIP411” pic.twitter.com/azZ9BuxeiT — Trang Do (@TrangDoCBS3) September 14, 2020

“She’s only 6 years old, and she deserves to have a voice,” Rodriguez said. “She’s out there somewhere hopefully watching this and sees that there’s somebody that cares for her, that there’s a team out there that cares, there’s a community out there that still cares for her.”

A child who was at the park with Dulce describes the suspect to be a Hispanic man with a red van.

Authorities say they are still actively searching for the little girl.

A $75,000 reward is also being offered for information on her whereabouts. Anyone with information can text: TIP411 with the message “Bridgeton” to anonymously share information with authorities.

CBS3’s Trang Do and Alexandria Hoff contributed to this report.