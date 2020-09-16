PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A pregnant woman is fighting for her life after she was shot in Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood. Police believe she is yet another innocent person hit by a stray bullet when two groups of people started shooting at each other.

The gunfire erupted just after 10 p.m. Tuesday on the 1900 block of East Somerset Street. That’s where police found the 28-year-old woman shot in the neck.

She was rushed to Temple University Hospital where she is in critical condition.

Meantime, police also witnessed a vehicle fleeing the scene. Officers pursued and pulled that vehicle over at Allegheny and Aramingo Avenues.

Two men were inside and police believe one of those men is the shooter because investigators have already located an eyewitness.

“That witness positively identified those two males as being on the scene. One of them as the shooter so we believe we have the shooter in custody at this time, along with another male that was with him,” Philadelphia Police Chief Insp. Scott Small said.

East detectives are now leading the investigation. They found eight spent shell casings and two guns.

There are real-time crime cameras at the scene that caught at least some of this shooting.

