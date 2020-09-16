ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) — A 17-year-old boy was arrested on handgun and drug charges after fleeing from a motor vehicle stop in Atlantic City. Police say an officer attempted to conduct a motor vehicle stop in reference to an ongoing investigation in the area of Adriatic Avenue, just before 9 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say the teen boy failed to stop and accelerated away, disregarding several traffic lights before stopping in the 1600 block of Adriatic Avenue and exiting the vehicle, fleeing on foot.

While being chased by the officer, the teenager dropped a handgun from his waistband, picked it up and continued running. The juvenile fell to the ground, still reportedly holding the handgun, and ignored orders the officer was giving him.

The teen got back on his feet, continued to run before throwing the handgun and surrendering shortly after.

Officials say the teen was in possession of 140 bags of heroin, 34 MDMA tablets and five grams of marijuana.

The handgun police recovered from the area was loaded with hollow-point ammunition and the serial number was defaced.

The 17-year-old was charged with unlawful possession of a handgun and other related gun charges as well as eluding, three counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance (CDS) and two counts of possession with intent distribute CDS.

He was remanded to the Harborfields Detention Facility.

Anyone with additional information is urged to contact the Criminal Investigations Section at 609-347-5766 or anonymously text to tip411 (847411) and begin the text message with ACPD.