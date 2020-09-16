Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Celebrating a Philadelphia tradition virtually. This is the “Week of Welcoming.”
It’s a celebration organized by the city’s Office of Immigrant Affairs.
The activities bring together long-time and foreign-born residents to celebrate each other’s traditions.
Wednesday’s event featured storytellers, musicians and performers from Africa, Asia, Latin America, the Caribbean and the Middle East.
For a full list of upcoming events, click here.
