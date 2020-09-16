PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — No fans will be in the stands Sunday, or likely anytime soon, at Lincoln Financial Field, but Philadelphia officials are trying to make sure that Eagles Nation doesn’t show up to tailgate either. City officials announced Wednesday all of the parking lots at the Linc will be closed on Sunday because of restrictions against large gatherings in the city due to the coronavirus pandemic.

FDR Park will also be off-limits for tailgating and streets around the stadium will be blocked off for most of Sunday, officials said Wednesday.

“For the safety of our residents and due to COVID-19 restrictions on large gatherings, tailgating will not be permitted until further notice,” Mayor Jim Kenney said in a news release. “There are still many ways to enjoy the game safely, and we encourage fans to watch at home with family.”

Officials said the areas of South 7th Street, Broad Street and Packer Avenue to I-95 will be closed to vehicle traffic on Sunday between 6 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Here are the full road closures for Sunday:

South 11th Street closed to traffic both ways (Pattison Avenue to Terminal Avenue)

Pattison Avenue closed to traffic both ways (South Broad Street to South 7th Street)

South 10th Street closed to traffic southbound (Packer Avenue and Hartranft Street, a.k.a. “Phillies Way”)

South Darien Street closed to traffic southbound (Packer Ave. to Pattison Avenue)

The same streets will be closed for every Eagles home game until further notice, officials said.

Xfinity Live! will remain open, but employees and customers will have to show tickets and IDs to get in.

Officials said Philadelphia police and Parks and Recreation will increase patrols of FDR Park on game days.

The Eagles (0-1) will host the Los Angeles Rams (1-0) at 1 p.m. on Sunday. It’s the first of eight regular-season home games.