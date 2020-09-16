DARBY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Officials are asking for the public’s help identifying the suspects and vehicle used in an attempted child abduction in Darby Township. Darby Township Police say the attempted abduction of an 8-year-old happened in the area of Tribbett Avenue and Hermesprota Drive in the rear alleyway near Hermesprota Park on Sept. 15 just before 3:45 p.m.
The driver of a white GMC Savana van, with a Pennsylvania license plate and black spray paint on the rear doors and red spray paint along the right side, reportedly exited the vehicle and walked towards the child while stating to a passenger “let’s grab her.”
Police say there were two men inside the vehicle.
The driver was described as a dark-skinned Black man wearing a white tank top with visible tattoos on his arms and a thin build.
The passenger was described as a light-skinned Black man.
Anyone with information regarding this incident or similar incidents is asked to contact Criminal Investigator Sean Gallagher at 610-583-3245 or sgallagher@darbvtwp.org.
