PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – It’s reopening day for an iconic department store in Center City. Boyds is reopening for the first time Wednesday since being ransacked during riots in Center City.
Its been a long road for the owners at Boyds. They were shut down back in March due to COVID and then just before they were set to reopen in late May, they were hit during the unrest. The looting and riots that affected this store happened after the first day of peaceful protests in honor of the killing of George Floyd.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony is being held Wednesday. Set to speak are the city’s commerce director, councilman Allan dumb, the owners of Boyds and other small business owners here in Center City
Surveillance video released by Philly police back in July shows people breaking into the front door of the store, taking clothes off hangers and breaking into jewelry cases.
After being ransacked, the owners always said they intended to reopen in September.
Much of Center City was also looted back in May.
