FALLS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) – Wawa is breaking ground on its first-ever freestanding drive-through store located in Lower Bucks County. Officials kicked off construction with a ceremony Tuesday in Falls Township.
The Wawa will offer only drive-through service and curbside pickup.
As part of Tuesday’s ceremonies, two grants were given to local food banks.
Wawa is also distributing bagged lunches Tuesday to everyday heroes, health care workers and first responders.
