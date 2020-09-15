Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a teenager who was seen brandishing a handgun in Strawberry Mansion. Investigators released surveillance video of the 16-year-old at the Sunoco mini-mart on North 33rd Street on Sunday, Sept 13.
Police say he became irate and pulled the gun from his pocket after the clerk asked him for identification when he attempted to buy a cigar.
Police say he knocked over displays and threw items from the shelves while fleeing the store.
