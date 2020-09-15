Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Smoke from the deadly wildfires in the western United States has made its way to the Delaware Valley. Upper level winds have carried the smoke and haze from the fires all the way to the East Coast.
That smoke is about 20,000 miles high into the atmosphere which is why it is not affecting our air quality down at the surface.
Hazy skies could continue to affect our area through the next few days.
Orange sunsets are likely. Otherwise, the only impacts are the milky, hazy look to the sky.
The wildfires across California, Oregon and Washington have left dozens of people dead.
CBS3 meteorologist Llarisa Abreu contributed to this report.
