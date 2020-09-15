PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — President Donald Trump is in Philadelphia. He arrived aboard Air Force One at Philadelphia International Airport around 4:40 p.m.

He then made his way to the National Constitution Center for a town hall event with undecided voters. It’s all part of the campaign 2020 and the battle for Pennsylvania. Election Day is just 49 days away.

Protesters and supporters of the president gathered at Independence Mall ahead of the town hall.

A thick perimeter of security is in place as police expect 1,500 protestors and demonstrators along the area of Independence Mall.

Philadelphia police sources say there have no incidents to speak of so far.

Earlier, President Trump told reporters he was looking forward to the trip, adding the economic world is doing “unbelievably well.”

Mayor Jim Kenney was asked earlier today in a virtual briefing about the presidential visit.

“It’s certainly not something we were looking forward to doing, considering all that we’ve been through in the last number of months but presidents come to cities based on lots of reasons,” Kenney said. “The other thing that’s a little frustrating is it costs us a lot of money and we’re not reimbursed for it and it does have to reorder our police presence in areas where normally they wouldn’t be as heavily needed.”

Following the town hall, President Trump tweeted a picture of him with a cheesesteak, saying “Great to be back in Philadelphia. Thank you Pennsylvania, see you again soon!”

Great to be back in Philadelphia. Thank you Pennsylvania, see you again soon! #MAGA pic.twitter.com/l82C4TdlAE — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 15, 2020

The Philadelphia Office of Emergency Management is activating the city’s Emergency Operations Center in support of public safety during the President’s visit and protests related to the visit.

Several street closures will also be in effect Tuesday.

Market Street to Vine Street and 4th Street to 9th Street will be closed for vehicles beginning around 1 p.m. The road closures will be lifted once the President leaves the National Constitution Center.

SEPTA is also making changes to some transit lines while President Trump is in town.

The Market-Frankford Line will bypass the 5th Street Station from 4:30 p.m. until 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Passengers can board the Market-Frankford Line at 2nd and 8th Street Stations.

Signs will be posted at the station gates to alert passengers where to board.

SEPTA says several bus routes will also be affected beginning around noon. The impacted bus routes include the 17, 33, 44, 47, and 61.

CBS3’s Joe Holden contributed to this report.