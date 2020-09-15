PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — President Donald Trump is visiting Philadelphia Tuesday to participate in a closed event at the National Constitution Center. Several protests are planned throughout the city Tuesday ahead of President Trump’s arrival.

The protests include:

12 p.m. to 1 p.m. – Hold Him to the Truth Vigil outside of 6ABC, 4100 City Avenue

5 p.m. to 10 p.m. – Town Hall in support of President Trump at Independence Mall in Center City

6 p.m. to 7 p.m. – In Memory of the Victims of COVID-19 President Trump protest at Independence Mall in Center City

7 p.m. to 10 p.m. – Protest President Trump’s Philly Town Hall at Independence Mall in Center City

The Philadelphia Office of Emergency Management is activating the city’s Emergency Operations Center in support of public safety during the President’s visit and protests related to the visit.

Several street closures will also be in effect Tuesday.

Market Street to Vine Street and 4th Street to 9th Street will be closed for vehicles beginning around 1 p.m. The road closures will be lifted once the President leaves the National Constitution Center.

SEPTA is also making changes to some transit lines while President Trump is in town.

The Market-Frankford Line will bypass the 5th Street Station from 4:30 p.m. until 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Passengers can board the Market-Frankford Line at 2nd and 8th Street Stations.

Signs will be posted at the station gates to alert passengers where to board.

SEPTA says several bus routes will also be affected beginning around noon. The impacted bus routes include the 17, 33, 44, 47, and 61.