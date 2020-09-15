Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There are some safety changes are coming to Cobbs Creek Parkway after a deadly hit-and-run. Avante Reynolds died last month after two cars hit her while she crossed the parkway.
Now PennDOT plans to add rumble strips and lane separators to help keep drivers out of the center lanes where driving is not allowed.
New pedestrian crossing markings and other safety signs will also be installed.
Police are still looking for one of the two cars that hit Reynolds.
