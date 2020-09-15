PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Several road closures, SEPTA changes and traffic delays are expected in Philadelphia Tuesday ahead of President Donald Trump’s visit to the National Constitution Center. Road Closures in the area around the National Constitution Center will be put in place between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m.

Fourth to 9th Streets and Market to Vine Streets will be closed to vehicles.

Pedestrian access will be limited around the National Constitution Center.

The area restrictions will be lifted once the president leaves the National Constitution Center.

Also, roads surrounding Independence Mall will be shut down to vehicle traffic during the event.

The president is expected to land at Philadelphia International Airport at about 4:30 p.m. Some highways in the city will be cleared for his motorcade.

Closures can be expected between 4:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. on I-95 and I-676, between Philadelphia International Airport and Center City.

Also, expect heavier than normal delays in the area.

SEPTA is also making changes to some transit lines while President Trump is in town. The Market-Frankford Line will bypass the 5th Street Station from 4:30 p.m. until 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Passengers can board the Market-Frankford Line at 2nd and 8th Street Stations.

Signs will be posted at the station gates to alert passengers where to board.

SEPTA says several bus routes will also be affected beginning around noon. The impacted bus routes include the 17, 33, 44, 47, and 61.

There are also several planned protests and gatherings across the city that may cause traffic issues on Tuesday.

Police say roadways and transit should be back to normal after the president leaves at about 7:30 p.m.