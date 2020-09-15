WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — It’s primary day in Delaware and we’re tracking a few big races. A U.S. Senate seat for Delaware is up for grabs, so is the city’s mayoral seat in Wilmington.

On top of all that, voters are casting ballots for the state’s next governor.

A steady stream of voters has been filing into a polling place at Shortlidge Academy in Wilmington for the First State’s primary election. And there are no shortage of issues.

“The biggest concerns I have is no guidance, no recreation, no programs for the younger generation,” Wilmington resident Ja’leer Lowe said.

“Gun violence, man. It’s the biggest issue out here,” Wilmington resident Michael Camper said.

Eyewitness News also got an inside look showing changes made due to the pandemic. Machines are cleaned after each voter leaves. Voters came prepared too.

“I brought my gloves and sanitizer out just in case but I didn’t have to,” one voter said.

“You have to wear a mask, that’s the thing, separate the people,” Wilmington resident Stacey Collins said.

Still, officials estimate about half of voters in Delaware mailed in their ballots.

But if you still have yours …

“We do need to receive it by tonight by close of polls,” State Election Commissioner Anthony Albence said. “They can’t be dropped off at the polling place, they have to be dropped off at the drop boxes.”

We’re following a heated race for Wilmington’s mayoral seat. Mike Purzycki is the incumbent who faces two challengers, including city treasurer Velda Jones-Potter. The two had previous disagreements over city spending.

A third candidate is former city councilman Justen Wright. He wants to create a public health commissioner’s office.

“I like the mayor that we have so I’ll probably go back with him,” Wilmington resident Geneva Godfrey said.

There’s also a race for U.S. Senate. On the Republican ticket, two candidates are facing off.

And on the Democratic side is the incumbent, Chris Coons, who’s served in the position for a decade. He’s challenged by Jess Scarane, who backs the green new deal and medicare for all.

The Delaware governor’s race is another that’s being closely watched. The incumbent, John Carney, is being challenged by a total of five candidates who are critical over how he handled the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, Delaware already had a presidential primary back in July, so Joe Biden is not on the ballot today.