PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — President Donald Trump is in Philadelphia Tuesday afternoon. He arrived aboard Air Force One at Philadelphia International Airport around 4:40 p.m.
When he touched down, Trump met with Fraternal Order of Police President John McNesby.
A spokesperson says the president thanked McNesby and the men and women of the Philadelphia Police Department for their work during the unrest this summer. President Trump also asked McNesby to let the officers know they have his support.
Police Expect 1,500 Protesters, Supporters As President Donald Trump Participates In Philadelphia Town Hall
Trump participated in a town hall event with undecided voters at the National Constitution Center. It’s all part of the campaign 2020 and the battle for Pennsylvania. Election Day is just 49 days away.
